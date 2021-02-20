UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy Conducts Bilateral Exercises With Russian And Sri Lankan Navy Ships

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 05:17 PM

Upon culmination of Exercise AMAN 2021, Pakistan Navy Ships ALAMGIR and ASLAT conducted bilateral Exercise ARABIAN MONSOON 2021 with ships of Russian Federation Navy, ADMIRAL GRIGOROVICH and DMITRIY ROGACHOV in North Arabian Sea

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021) Upon culmination of Exercise AMAN 2021, Pakistan Navy Ships ALAMGIR and ASLAT conducted bilateral Exercise ARABIAN MONSOON 2021 with ships of Russian Federation Navy, ADMIRAL GRIGOROVICH and DMITRIY ROGACHOV in North Arabian Sea.

Besides, Pakistan Navy Ship ZULFIQUAR also conducted bilateral Exercise LION STAR-II with Sri Lankan Navy Ship GAJABAHU. In these exercises, fixed and rotary wing aircraft of Pakistan Naval Aviation as well as PAF Fighters also participated.

The exercises included Anti-Surface, Anti-Air Warfare, Manoeuvring and Communication serials.

Bilateral exercises ARABIAN MONSOON 2021 and LION STAR-II were conducted to further enhance the cooperation and interoperability with navies of Russian Federation and Sri Lanka respectively.

These engagements are also testimony of PN's resolve to work towards regional peace and maintain close relations with all friendly navies. Exercises proved mutually rewarding to hone professional skills and learn from each other's experiences.

