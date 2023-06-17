Pakistan Navy continues rescue, relief operation at cyclone effected areas of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Navy continued wide scale Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Operations in coastal areas of Sindh.

The Pakistan Navy Emergency Response Teams in coordination with local administration continued evacuation of personnel from various areas and provided relief goods to aggrieved populace relocated due to Cyclone BIPARJOY, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

The Navy troops evacuated over 800 inhabitants from various coastal areas of Keti Bandar, Kharo Chan, Shah Bandar, Baghan, Sujawal, Chuhar Jamali and Jati City. Moreover, medical camp was held at Keti Bandar by Sindh government health depart M inment in coordination with World Health Organization (WHO).

WHO's Country head of Pakistan, Dr. Palitha Mahi Pala from Sri Lanka, also visited and monitored health care activities. Around 230 people were treated in the medical camp and were also provided with mosquito nets.

Pakistan Navy's medical teams are providing healthcare facilities to affectees at shelter camps while patrolling of PN ships and Emergency Response Teams in the Sea and affected areas continue to promptly respond to distress calls. Pakistan Navy's Emergency Response Teams are poised and remain ready to provide rescue and relief assistance as the cyclone makes landfall off the Sindh coast.