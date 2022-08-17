UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Offers Conducive Environment For Foreign Investors: PM

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2022 | 10:51 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said that with the existing conducive environment for foreign investors in Pakistan, the present government believed in timely completion of all projects and ensuring transparency in the whole process

The prime minister was talking to the delegation of a Turkish company Limak, which called on him here and expressed their interest of investment in hydropower sector in Pakistan.

The prime minister was talking to the delegation of a Turkish company Limak, which called on him here and expressed their interest of investment in hydropower sector in Pakistan.

Minister for the board of Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan, Turkish Ambassador in Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci and senior government officials were present in the meeting.

The prime minister said that Pakistan and Turkey, which enjoy friendly relations, were very keen to promote bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, energy and communication.

Recalling his recent visit to Turkey and the successful meetings with Turkish businessmen, he said it was a good omen that Turkish companies were keen to invest in Pakistan.

The prime minister further said that the recent signing of a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Pakistan and Turkey had opened new vistas of bilateral trade and investment in the areas of goods and services.

Pakistan-Turkey PTA will help further augment the volume of trade between the two countries, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

