Pakistan offers untapped carbon trading market for Azerbaijan, says Climate Federal Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 10:43 PM
Pakistan presents a lucrative untapped market for Azerbaijan in carbon trading and green energy investments, Federal Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik said during a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Khazar Farhadov on Monday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Pakistan presents a lucrative untapped market for Azerbaijan in carbon trading and green energy investments, Federal Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik said during a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Khazar Farhadov on Monday.
The discussions focused on environmental cooperation, carbon offsetting, and investment opportunities in Pakistan’s renewable energy sector.
Malik highlighted Pakistan’s potential for carbon credit projects, particularly in forestry and mangrove conservation, which could yield high returns for Azerbaijani investors.
"Pakistan is positioning itself as a hub for green industry, and we encourage international partnerships to develop projects that are not only profitable but also beneficial for the environment," Malik stated.
He invited Azerbaijan to explore joint ventures in solar energy and other sustainable initiatives.
Ambassador Farhadov expressed interest in deepening ties, noting Azerbaijan’s commitment to strengthening business and people-to-people relations.
He also revealed that around 250,000 Pakistani tourists visited Azerbaijan in 2023, reflecting growing cultural exchanges.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in climate resilience and economic development.
Malik emphasized that such collaborations could usher in a "new era of trade and innovation" for both nations.
The meeting concluded with mutual optimism about future partnerships in green energy and environmental sustainability.
