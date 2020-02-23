Pakistan playing key role for establishing peace in Afghanistan: Dy Speaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Saturday said Pakistan was playing key role for establishing of peace in Afghanistan.

He said the negotiations of peace agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliban were commendable, saying that we hoped that this agreement would bring peace in Afghanistan which could also prevailing peace in Pakistan.

Suri said we were struggling to improve law and order situation for interest of both states' public, because both were Islamic countries.

He expressed these views while talking to media during visit of Utility Store at Pakistan Telecommunication Colony in Quetta.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was always working for the unity of the Muslim Ummah. The visit of the Presidents of Turkey and Malaysia to Pakistan were proved that Pakistan wanted peace in the world especially in Muslim countries and important role was always played in this regard as a mediator for the establishment of peace.

He said that the problems facing the economy would be overcome soon, saying that China has supported Pakistan in every difficult time and China Pakistan Econmic Corridor (CPEC) was great project despite it would create a lot of opportunities jobs for people in the country including Balochistan.

Qasim Suri said the Chinese's president to be expected visit to Pakistan would further strengthen relations between two countries, saying that the government was taking all measures to control inflation in the country and to provide facilities to poor people at affordable price of goods through the utility store.

"In this connection, more utility stores will be opened in Quetta city so that the common men can get goods on cheap price", he said adding that the government was launching a successful youth program on Prime Minister Imran's vision to provide unemployed youth with their own businesses.

Qasim khan Suri said loans were being given on easy installments in order to be able them to start their own buisness. On this occasion, the Deputy Speaker inspected the items kept in the Utility Store and directed that standard, cheap price of goods should be ensured at the Utility Store for facilities of people.