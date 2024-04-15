Open Menu

Pakistan Poised For Economic Growth With Strong Support From Saudi Arabia: Ashrafi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Pakistan poised for economic growth with strong support from Saudi Arabia: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Monday said that Pakistan was poised to make economic growth with the strong support of the brotherly country of Saudi Arabia.

He attributed the country's positive economic trajectory to the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, particularly in fostering friendly relations with Islamic nations to bolster investment and business opportunities in Pakistan.

Talking to the media, Ashrafi said a high-level delegation led by Saudi Foreign Minister was expected to arrive in Pakistan on Monday evening, marking a significant milestone in bilateral ties, adding the visit would underscore the country's appeal as an investment destination among the Muslim states.

The PUC chairman highlighted that both the prime minister and army chief had effectively garnered support and commitments from key stakeholders, including the Saudi leadership and prominent businessmen.

He said concerted efforts made during the last two months to strengthen Pak-Saudi relations, culminated in successful meetings of Pakistan's leadership with top Saudi officials, including Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman and Muslim World League Secretary-General Dr.

Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa.

Ashrafi said the visit of Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, accompanied by representatives from vital ministries and business sectors, would reaffirm the growing partnership and commitment to mutual prosperity.

He expressed optimism about Pakistan's future, foreseeing an end to economic hardships and a brighter outlook for its citizens.

He said all the credit in that regard went to setting up of the Special Investment Facilitation Council under the vision of General Asim Munir and the government's dedication under Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's leadership in facilitating investments from friendly nations.

All such initiatives were poised to drive economic growth and alleviate the financial burdens faced by the Pakistani people, he added.

Ashrafi expressed the hope that with deepening collaborations and partnerships with the Muslim countries would help Pakistan overcome its economic challenges, ushering in an era of sustained growth and development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Defence Minister World Army Business Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia Muslim Media All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba ..

Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder

1 hour ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out

3 hours ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar w ..

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..

5 hours ago
 Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from ..

Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

5 hours ago
 "Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 ..

"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..

5 hours ago

T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record

6 hours ago
 Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with I ..

Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB

6 hours ago
 Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests inc ..

Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments

6 hours ago
 Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

6 hours ago
 Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan