Pakistan Poised For Economic Growth With Strong Support From Saudi Arabia: Ashrafi
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Monday said that Pakistan was poised to make economic growth with the strong support of the brotherly country of Saudi Arabia.
He attributed the country's positive economic trajectory to the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, particularly in fostering friendly relations with Islamic nations to bolster investment and business opportunities in Pakistan.
Talking to the media, Ashrafi said a high-level delegation led by Saudi Foreign Minister was expected to arrive in Pakistan on Monday evening, marking a significant milestone in bilateral ties, adding the visit would underscore the country's appeal as an investment destination among the Muslim states.
The PUC chairman highlighted that both the prime minister and army chief had effectively garnered support and commitments from key stakeholders, including the Saudi leadership and prominent businessmen.
He said concerted efforts made during the last two months to strengthen Pak-Saudi relations, culminated in successful meetings of Pakistan's leadership with top Saudi officials, including Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman and Muslim World League Secretary-General Dr.
Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa.
Ashrafi said the visit of Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, accompanied by representatives from vital ministries and business sectors, would reaffirm the growing partnership and commitment to mutual prosperity.
He expressed optimism about Pakistan's future, foreseeing an end to economic hardships and a brighter outlook for its citizens.
He said all the credit in that regard went to setting up of the Special Investment Facilitation Council under the vision of General Asim Munir and the government's dedication under Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's leadership in facilitating investments from friendly nations.
All such initiatives were poised to drive economic growth and alleviate the financial burdens faced by the Pakistani people, he added.
Ashrafi expressed the hope that with deepening collaborations and partnerships with the Muslim countries would help Pakistan overcome its economic challenges, ushering in an era of sustained growth and development.
