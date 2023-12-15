Pakistan Post partners with Dayspring to launch groundbreaking research journal

Pakistan Post has joined hands with The Dayspring, a leading youth-centric media platform, to launch a quarterly research journal aimed at fostering academic collaboration and promoting a culture of research within the postal sector

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalizing this partnership was signed at the ECO Postal Staff College in Islamabad, a news release said on Friday.

The MoU signing ceremony was jointly presided over by Executive Director of ECO Postal Staff College, Akber Ali Dero, and Director, Nadia Amin and attended by key representatives from both organizations, including CEO of The Dayspring, Asim Nawaz Abbassi, and Deputy Director of Training, Ayesha Nayyer at Pakistan Post.

Addressing the gathering, Akber Ali Dero emphasized the pivotal role of the postal sector in the socioeconomic development of developing countries such as Pakistan. He underscored the importance of affordable, reliable and universal postal services in contributing to the nation's progress.

"We welcome this collaboration between Pakistan Post and The Dayspring publishers. This partnership will provide a platform for showcasing the valuable research conducted at Pakistan Post and contribute to the development of a robust research culture within our organization", Akber Ali Dero said.

Highlighting the significance of the collaboration, Asim Nawaz Abbassi expressed his commitment to making the partnership successful and mutually beneficial for both entities. "The Dayspring is honored to be part of this pioneering initiative. Our aim is to give a recognizable identity to the exceptional research work being carried out at Pakistan Post and to amplify its face value through our platform," he stated.

The quarterly research journal, a first-of-its-kind initiative in Pakistan, is expected to become a catalyst for promoting research and innovation within the postal sector. The journal will feature articles, studies, and insights related to various aspects of postal services, contributing to the broader knowledge base and enhancing the reputation of the Pakistan Post on both national and international levels.

The collaboration between Pakistan Post and The Dayspring is anticipated to strengthen the ties between media and public institutions, fostering an environment of openness and transparency. As both organizations embark on this collaborative journey, there is optimism that the research journal will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the postal sector in Pakistan.

