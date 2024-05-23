Pakistan, Qatar Eager To Foster Cultural Exchange, Collaborations
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2024 | 09:42 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) A Qatari delegation visited Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Thursday to explore avenues of fostering cultural exchange and collaboration between Qatar and Pakistan through formalizing agreements.
The Qatari delegation, led by Abdulaziz Hamad A.H. Al-Thani (Shk. Member of the ruling family of Qatar) and consisted of esteemed representatives from Qatar's Ministry of Culture, Museums and Arts and Qatar embassy in Pakistan.
The delegation was warmly received by Director General M. Ayub Jamali and officials from the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and National Heritage and Culture Division (NHCD) upon their arrival.
PNCA organized a series of cultural presentations showcasing Pakistan's rich artistic heritage, including Visual Art galleries (paintings etc), traditional music, and exhibitions of children paintings and Spanish artist exhibition about Pakistan.
These presentations provided insights into Pakistan's diverse cultural landscape and artistic expression. The delegation appreciated the artistic works of Pakistani artists. Both parties engaged in constructive discussions on avenues for cultural collaboration, including joint exhibitions, artist exchanges, and cultural festivals.
They emphasized on promoting mutual understanding and appreciation of each other's cultural traditions.
Head of delegation, during a joint sitting, introduced Qatar's vision of museum expansion and international collaborations.
He desired for a Pakistani representation in the field of Calligraphy for an upcoming event in Qatar. The visit facilitated the identification of potential areas for collaboration, such as heritage preservation projects, cultural exchange programs, and the development of joint artistic initiatives. Both parties expressed enthusiasm for exploring these opportunities further.
Both parties discussed formalizing partnerships through Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) or bilateral agreements to solidify commitments and facilitate collaboration in the long term. The delegation appreciated the efforts being made by PNCA for the promotion of culture. The delegation enjoyed a short musical / instrumental performance arranged by PNCA.
Earlier, Director General of PNCA extended his gratitude to the delegation and presented an overview of the council's initiatives and accomplishments. He said that the visit of the Qatari delegation to PNCA served as a significant step towards strengthening cultural ties between Qatar and Pakistan.
“It laid the foundation for fruitful collaboration in the arts and cultural sectors, fostering mutual understanding, friendship, and cultural enrichment between the two nations”, he added.
