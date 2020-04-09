UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Railways Police Takes Strict Protective Measures At Railway Workshops

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 06:39 PM

The Pakistan Railways Police have taken strict monitoring measures on the premises of the railways workshops and other places situated in its limits

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways Police have taken strict monitoring measures on the premises of the railways workshops and other places situated in its limits.

According to a press release, issued here on Thursday, PR Police IG Azhar Rashid directed Workshops SP Malik M Attique to ensure strict monitoring of the areas falling under his jurisdiction for protection of human lives in the wake of coronavirus spread.

The Railways Police has been directed to ensure closure of all shops and markets in the PR workshops division before 5pm and additional staff should be deployed for the purpose.

The PR SP Workshops would supervise the protective arrangements with the cooperation of the district police of the area.

