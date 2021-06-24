UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Releases Stamp To Mark 100th Anniversary Of Insulin Discovery

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 09:36 PM

The Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination, Ministry of Communication and Pakistan Post have released a stamp to mark the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin, one of the world's most important medical breakthroughs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination, Ministry of Communication and Pakistan Post have released a stamp to mark the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin, one of the world's most important medical breakthroughs.

One hundred years ago, in 1921, the diagnosis of type 1 diabetes meant certain death for children.

The groundbreaking discovery of insulin by Frederick Grant Banting and Charles F. Best, proved life saving for people with diabetes and laid the foundation for a century of innovation across several areas.

Pakistan is the 4th largest country in the world in terms of people living with Diabetes as one in four people have diabetes in Pakistan many of whom already have complications at the time of diagnosis. These and many underlying societal and individual challenges necessitate more focus on diabetes.

Together the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination, Ministry of Communication and Pakistan Post, this milestone was acknowledged, and the new stamp design has been unveiled.

The stamp includes images of Banting and Charles alongwith a snapshot of a news release reflecting the day insulin was discovered.

The main feature of stamp design is an older version of an insulin injection along with a vial, both of which have been seen further innovation over the past 100 years in order to make the best treatment options possible for people living with diabetes and to meet their unmet needs.

Today, we are fortunate to have better medicines than ever, yet the number of people living with diabetes continues to grow at an alarming rate, placing a substantial burden on individuals, families and societies.

Pakistan has a low level of awareness about diabetes and this commemorative stamp can play a pivotal role in increasing awareness amongst the public about this disease and the treatment options available for the people living with diabetes, who can contribute their role in the economy by maintaining a quality and healthy life.

The stamp is now available in all GPOs and can be purchased at postal outlets across Pakistan.

