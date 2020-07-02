Pakistan supports Kashmiris' right to self determination: Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday said Pakistan completely supported the struggle of Kashmiri people for their right of self determination.

During a meeting with Chairman of Parliament's Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi, the Speaker said resolution of Kashmir issue was necessary for peace in the region.

He said the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to change demography of Occupied Kashmir by giving citizenship rights to Hindus in the region.

He urged the international community to play its role in stopping the atrocities unleashed by the Indian security forces in Occupied Kashmir.

He said the real face of India was exposed with its 11 months long curfew and unending human rights violations in the Occupied valley.

Shehryar said the Kashmir freedom movement was strengthened after Prime Minister Imran Khan effectively raised the issue of Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly meeting.