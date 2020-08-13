UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Produce Sufficient Energy Through Utilizing Its Resources Till 2030: Omar

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan Thursday said the country would produce sufficient energy by utilizing its available resources including hydro, atomic energy, winds and coals till 2030.

Uninterrupted smooth power supply was being ensured to the domestic consumers to provide relief in the summer season, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister alleged the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had generated costly electricity during their regimes while the country was rapidly making progress in the energy sector due to prudent policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He said the PTI government was taking many measures to provide electricity to the consumers at cheap rates.

Omar Ayub further said oil prices in the country were less as compared to other regional countries including India, Bangladesh, Sril Lanka.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had always raised slogan of accountability across the board against the corrupts and plunderers, adding the PTI government wanted accountability of looters in order to wipe out corruption and money laundering from the country.

He said the country could not run effectively without accountability of the corrupt elements.

