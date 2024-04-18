Pakistan, UK Relations Based On Mutual Respect: Speaker
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday said that Pakistan attached great importance to its longstanding relations with the United Kingdom (UK) which were based on mutual respect and shared perceptions on broad range of regional and international issues.
It is high time to further solidify this cordial bond through increased people-to-people interactions, enhanced parliamentary engagements, and bolstered economic ties for the mutual benefit of the two friendly countries, he expressed these views while talking to the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, who called on him.
Highlighting the significance of parliamentary cooperation, Speaker Sadiq underscored that parliamentary diplomacy had historically played a pivotal role in strengthening bilateral relations.
He emphasized the continuous exchange and collaboration between the two parliaments through parliamentary friendship groups and high-level exchanges as avenues to foster mutual learning and benefit from each other's experiences.
In this regard, invitation would be extended to the Speaker of House of Commons for visit to Pakistan along with the parliamentarians.
Recognizing the significant contribution of the Pakistani diaspora, the speaker praised their involvement in the advancement and growth of both nations.
He described overseas Pakistanis as a priceless asset to the country and vowed to take measures in partnership with relevant stakeholders to facilitate overseas Pakistanis.
He urged that UK might consider offering more educational opportunities in the form of scholarships for pakistani students.
Jane Marriott thanked the Speaker of the National Assembly for his kind words and agreed to take up all matters of concerns with the relevant authorities.
She also expressed hope that both sides would continue to work together to further deepen the Pakistan-UK relations.
Recent Stories
President emphasizes need for fostering atmosphere of political reconciliation
Ombudsman Punjab provides Rs13.6mln relief to 13.6 plaintiffs
DC calls for intensive anti-polio drive in ICT
Arsenal paid for 'big mistake' in Bayern defeat: Arteta
Progress of development schemes reviewed
Pak Italian Modern Centre (PIBC) Executive Director, Dr Naveed Akhtar resigns
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to holds reception in hounour of Naseer Mirza
Four govt officials killed in DI Khan firing incident
Local admin imposes section 144 in Abbottabad
Ukraine calls for energy savings amid Russian strikes
Matthews leads West Indies women to convincing victory over Pakistan in series o ..
Israel bombs Gaza as Middle East tense after Iranian attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President emphasizes need for fostering atmosphere of political reconciliation13 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman Punjab provides Rs13.6mln relief to 13.6 plaintiffs16 minutes ago
-
Progress of development schemes reviewed37 minutes ago
-
Pak Italian Modern Centre (PIBC) Executive Director, Dr Naveed Akhtar resigns37 minutes ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to holds reception in hounour of Naseer Mirza37 minutes ago
-
Four govt officials killed in DI Khan firing incident37 minutes ago
-
Local admin imposes section 144 in Abbottabad37 minutes ago
-
IHC reinstates Bushra Bibi’s plea for shifting to Adaila Jail56 minutes ago
-
Six hotels sealed, ten held over bread rates violations56 minutes ago
-
Khana Badosh writer’s café to hold literary session on Ganoo Saamtani’s book on 21 April56 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews performance of price control magistrates56 minutes ago
-
Harmful ketchup producing factory seized1 hour ago