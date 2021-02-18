UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Wants Close Collaboration With Arab League: FM

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said Pakistan had strong political, trade and bilateral relations with all member countries of the Arab League and hoped that the ties would translate into a closer collaboration.

The Foreign Minister, in a meeting with Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit during his visit to Arab League Headquarters in Egypt's capital Cairo, said Pakistan believed that its deep ties with Arab countries were a sign of special relationship with the Arab League.

The Foreign Minister highlighted the importance attached by Pakistan to the member states of the Arab League, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

"With deep bonds of shared faith, culture and values, Pakistan enjoyed strong political, security, trade and diaspora linkages with all countries of the organization," he said.

Recalling the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Pakistan and the Arab League, the Foreign Minister and the Secretary General discussed ways of reinvigorating the framework to develop tangible cooperation and collaboration.

They agreed to remain engaged in this regard.

The Foreign Minister and the Secretary General discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Qureshi apprised the Secretary General of Pakistan's efforts towards promoting peace in Afghanistan.

He also briefed the Secretary General on latest developments in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the continued grave human rights violations by the occupying Indian forces, especially since August 2019.

Qureshi appreciated the Secretary General for his skillful diplomacy, enabling the organization to present unified stance on major issues.

He hoped that the Arab League would continue to benefit from his professionalism and experience.

