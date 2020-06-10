Pakistani Consulate in Zahidan looked after 80,000 devotees during 2019

Leader of the House in Senate Dr. Shehzad Waseem on Wednesday said that Pakistani Consulate in Zahidan looked after more than 80,000 devotees in Iran during 2019 and 4,000 visas were issued to businessmen, tourists and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Leader of the House in Senate Dr. Shehzad Waseem on Wednesday said that Pakistani Consulate in Zahidan looked after more than 80,000 devotees in Iran during 2019 and 4,000 visas were issued to businessmen, tourists and others.

He stated this while responding to a Calling Attention Notice (CAN) in Senate regarding delay in construction of Pakistan Consulate in Zahidan city of Iran, causing hardships not only to the population living along the border but also the traders of both sides who need consular and visa services on regular basis.

Leader of the House said that Iran has some reservations about the land of Consulate and the issue would be amicably resolved through discussion.