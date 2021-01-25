Pakistani diplomats will not participate in ceremonies of India’s Republic Day, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

(@fidahassanain)

The Foreign Minister says that India is heading towards a Hindutva state and it can no more present it so-called secular face to the world.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistani diplomats would not participate in the ceremonies of India's Republic Day.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that India was heading towards a Hindutva state and it could no more present its so-called secular face to the world.

He expressed these views while talking to the reporters in Multan.

The Foreign Minister said that Kashmiris in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and minorities in India were not safe.

Answering to query about the new US administration and Afghan peace process, the Foreign Office said Pakistan and the United States had same policy on Afghanistan, as both countries want peace there.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan believed that there was no military solution of Afghanistan issue, adding that Pakistan in its meetings with different US delegations had always supported dialogue process for restoration of peace in Afghanistan.