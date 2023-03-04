UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Doctors Care For Trkiye Quake Victims In Spirit Of Brotherhood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Pakistani doctors tending to earthquake victims in Trkiye's southern Hatay province say their efforts reflect the spirit of brotherhood between the two nations

Turkiye, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistani doctors tending to earthquake victims in Trkiye's southern Hatay province say their efforts reflect the spirit of brotherhood between the two nations.

"Our team is here to support earthquake victims," Waqas Ahmed, a Pakistani doctor, told Anadolu at a tent city set up in Hatay's Defne district.

Ahmed is part of a team that has come from Germany as part of an aid mission by Humanity First, an international charity focused on disaster relief.

He said the team has been treating physical injuries, such as cuts and wounds, as well as providing psychological support for trauma.

Ahmed, the field director for Humanity First at the tent city, said the team has so far tended to some 8,000 patients.

"We are trying to do our best to help people," he said.

Recalling T�rkiye's help after a 2008 quake in Pakistan, he added: "We should not forget that that humanity comes first, no matter our color, religion or nationality. We must keep that in mind." The Feb. 6 twin tremors have affected more than 13 million people in southern T�rkiye, while the death toll is now over 44,200.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes were centered in Kahramanmaras and struck 10 other provinces � Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

