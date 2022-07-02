UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Envoy, EU Deputy SG Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2022 | 09:54 PM

Pakistani envoy, EU Deputy SG discuss bilateral cooperation

Pakistan's ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and European Union Dr. Asad Majeed Khan Saturday met the Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora here and discussed matters of mutual interest

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan's ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and European Union Dr. Asad Majeed Khan Saturday met the Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora here and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Ambassador Khan and DSG Mora discussed the overall state of play in the Pakistan-EU relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues.

Referring to the recent high-level contacts between the two sides, ambassador Khan underscored that the bilateral cooperation was on upward trajectory in all spheres of cooperation.

Ambassador Khan expressed Pakistan's willingness to further expand cooperation in political, economic, environmental and security fields.

Highlighting the positive role played by the GSP Plus in the growth of bilateral trade, Ambassador Khan emphasized that it had been an excellent template of win-win cooperation.

He also underlined the importance of Pakistan and the EU coordinating more closely on Afghanistan.

DSG Mora, while welcoming Ambassador Khan to Brussels stated that the EU considered Pakistan an important partner and was keen to further deepen the friendly ties between the two sides.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan European Union Brussels Luxembourg Belgium All

Recent Stories

Rs 2.5 bln to be spent on roads, health schemes in ..

Rs 2.5 bln to be spent on roads, health schemes in Burewala: MNA

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister orders investigation into illegal c ..

Prime Minister orders investigation into illegal collection of FDE at airports

3 minutes ago
 Battered Wallabies end England curse with thrillin ..

Battered Wallabies end England curse with thrilling 30-28 win

5 minutes ago
 Ryanair staff to extend Spain strike by 12 days

Ryanair staff to extend Spain strike by 12 days

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt assigns task of focal person for rain e ..

Sindh Govt assigns task of focal person for rain emergency to Jam Khan Shoro

5 minutes ago
 Teenager boy recovered from River Panjkora

Teenager boy recovered from River Panjkora

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.