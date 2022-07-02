Pakistani envoy, EU Deputy SG discuss bilateral cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan's ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and European Union Dr. Asad Majeed Khan Saturday met the Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora here and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Ambassador Khan and DSG Mora discussed the overall state of play in the Pakistan-EU relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues.

Referring to the recent high-level contacts between the two sides, ambassador Khan underscored that the bilateral cooperation was on upward trajectory in all spheres of cooperation.

Ambassador Khan expressed Pakistan's willingness to further expand cooperation in political, economic, environmental and security fields.

Highlighting the positive role played by the GSP Plus in the growth of bilateral trade, Ambassador Khan emphasized that it had been an excellent template of win-win cooperation.

He also underlined the importance of Pakistan and the EU coordinating more closely on Afghanistan.

DSG Mora, while welcoming Ambassador Khan to Brussels stated that the EU considered Pakistan an important partner and was keen to further deepen the friendly ties between the two sides.