Pakistani Humphrey alumni find solutions to global climate crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :In collaboration with the U.S. Department of State and the Humphrey Alumni Association of Pakistan (HAAP), the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) organized the 4th Annual Humphrey Alumni Conference in Islamabad.

Titled "Combating Climate Change: Finding a Broad-Based Remedy for the Future" the conference aims to find multidisciplinary solutions to the climate crisis and devise strategies to address catastrophic floods in Pakistan.

Around 90 alumni from across Pakistan attended the conference and discussed global climate policies, adaptation plans, and risk reduction for developing countries, including Pakistan.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Academic Programs for the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) Ethan Rosenzweig met the participants and appreciated their efforts to bring knowledge and skills back to Pakistan to fight the global challenge.

Fellows discussed approaches to the climate crisis through the lens of education, community resilience, public health, sustainable agriculture, and more.

"It was so invigorating to see Humphrey alumni in action, sharing their experiences and knowledge with one another to find solutions to a shared global challenge. The United States will continue to be their partner in this work," said Deputy Assistant Secretary Rosenzweig.

The Humphrey alumni examined key factors behind climate change and its impact on the economy, residents, and the environment through panel discussions.

They emphasized building resilience to climate change, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and implementing strategies to protect against extreme weather conditions.

USEFP Executive Director Rita Akhtar welcomed the participants and thanked them for continuing to build on their Humphrey Fellowship experiences and contacts in the United States to combat the challenges facing Pakistan due to climate change.

"Humphrey alumni are spread throughout Pakistan and are contributing hugely to policy formation and implementation for resilience in response to climate change. This conference provides an opportunity to showcase this important work and to network and collaborate across a range of important issues," she noted.

The Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program, a Fulbright exchange, provides emerging leaders and policymakers with education and experience in U.S. society, culture, and the academic and professional sectors. Since its inception, 300 Pakistanis from diverse fields have gained valuable knowledge and experience in the United States.

This event is part of a series of Alumni Global Policy Dialogues organized in connection with the 45th anniversary of the Humphrey Fellowship Program.

USEFP is a bi-national commission established in 1950 by the governments of the United States and Pakistan. Since its inception, more than 9,300 Pakistanis and over 935 Americans have participated in USEFP-managed exchange programs.