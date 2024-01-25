Pakistani, Iranian Envoys Discuss Ties
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2024 | 09:47 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan held a meeting with Ambassador of Iran to Belarus Alireza Sanei in Minsk, Belarus on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.
During the courtesy call, they explored the two nations' strong and deep rooted brotherly ties and rejoiced in their return to their respective embassies by January 26, 2024.
In a post on X, the Pakistani ambassador said, "Looking forward to the visit of Iran's Foreign Minister to Pakistan on January 29, 2024. Celebrating the lasting Pakistan-Iran friendship!"
