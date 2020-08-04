NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has unveiled a new political map where Kashmir, a region long disputed with India, is shown within Pakistan's borders and marked as Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, media reported on Tuesday.

"This is the most historic day in Pakistan's history," Khan said when inaugurating the map after it was approved by the cabinet, as quoted by Pakistan's The Express Tribune daily.

The official further described the new map as reflecting the "aspirations of the entire nation as well as the people of Kashmir."

India has already had an experience with a neighboring country unilaterally changing the map to assert sovereignty over disputed territory.

In May, Nepal amended the country's political map to incorporate the disputed border regions after New Delhi laid a strategic road strip to there from its state of Uttarakhand.

The dispute over Kashmir dates decades back to 1947 when India and Pakistan gained independence from British rule in 1947. Occasional clashes and diplomatic bravado have since been a regular occurrence, but tensions escalated last August when the Indian government annulled Kashmir's special autonomous status and placed it under New Delhi's direct control.