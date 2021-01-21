UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAL Condoles Sindhi Writer Dr Hidayat Prem

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 05:50 PM

PAL condoles Sindhi writer Dr Hidayat Prem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) Dr. Yousuf Khushk has condoled on the sad demise of renowned Sindhi language writer, researcher, critic and educationist Dr. Hidayat Prem.

Chairman, Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), Dr. Yousuf Khushk, has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Dr. Hidayat Prem, a renowned writer, researcher, linguist and former Chairman, Department of Sindhi, Sindhi University, Jamshoro.

He said that Dr. Hidayat Prem was a renowned researcher of Sindhi language and literature. His research on different dialects and vocabulary of the Sindhi language is commendable.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk said that he spent his entire life in the service of the Sindhi language and literature and introduced Sindhi dialects to the new generation.

Dr. Khushk said that he spent his entire life in the service of the Sindhi language and literature and introduced Sindhi dialects to the new generation.

He said that Dr. Hidayat prem wrote more than 80 articles on linguistics, biography and literature. His books Tharji Boli and Utradi Boli are invaluable contributions to Sindhi literature. His services to the Sindhi language cannot be forgotten.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL prayed that Allah Almighty grant a high position in Paradise to the late and may He grant patience to those who are left behind.

Related Topics

Pakistan Boli Jamshoro May Sad

Recent Stories

Punjab, KP representatives brief ECP Chief

9 minutes ago

Federal govt announces increase of Rs 1.95 per uni ..

25 minutes ago

Emirates becomes one of the first airlines in the ..

26 minutes ago

Meeting of the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Azer ..

28 minutes ago

Visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Re ..

32 minutes ago

84,919 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.