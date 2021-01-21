PAL condoles Sindhi writer Dr Hidayat Prem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) Dr. Yousuf Khushk has condoled on the sad demise of renowned Sindhi language writer, researcher, critic and educationist Dr. Hidayat Prem.

Chairman, Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), Dr. Yousuf Khushk, has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Dr. Hidayat Prem, a renowned writer, researcher, linguist and former Chairman, Department of Sindhi, Sindhi University, Jamshoro.

He said that Dr. Hidayat Prem was a renowned researcher of Sindhi language and literature. His research on different dialects and vocabulary of the Sindhi language is commendable.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk said that he spent his entire life in the service of the Sindhi language and literature and introduced Sindhi dialects to the new generation.

He said that Dr. Hidayat prem wrote more than 80 articles on linguistics, biography and literature. His books Tharji Boli and Utradi Boli are invaluable contributions to Sindhi literature. His services to the Sindhi language cannot be forgotten.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL prayed that Allah Almighty grant a high position in Paradise to the late and may He grant patience to those who are left behind.