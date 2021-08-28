UrduPoint.com

PAL Organizes Online National Sindhi Mushaira

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 09:50 PM

PAL organizes online National Sindhi Mushaira

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has organized online National 'Sindhi Mushaira' in connection with Independence Day celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) has organized online National 'Sindhi Mushaira' in connection with Independence Day celebrations.

Eminent scholar Abid Mazhar presided over the Mushaira while renowned scholars Ahmed Sultan Khoso and Niaz Panhwar were the chief guests and Sher Mehrani was the guest of honor on the occasion, said a press release issued here.

Renowned Sindhi language researcher and poet Dr. Nawaz Ali Shoq also graced the occasion.

Chairman PAL Dr. Yousuf Khushk while presenting key note address said that in Sindhi literature, Pakistan writers have expressed their love for the homeland in different ways.

He said holding national Mushairas was also part of country's glorious tradition of expressing love for the homeland through poetry.

He thanked all the poets who participated in Mushaira and presented their poems.

Eminent poets including Syed Noor Rizvi (Rohri), Amar Iqbal (Khairpur), Mir Hajan Mir (Sehwan), AB Sadalashari (Karachi), Amna Soomro (Karachi), Malhar Sindhi (Ratu Dero), Habib Leghari (Hyderabad) and others presented their poetry.

