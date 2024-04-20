Palestinian Ambassador Calls On PPP Chairman
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2024 | 09:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The Ambassador, State of Palestine, his Excellency Ahmed Jawad Amin Rabei, paid a visit to Bilawal House to meet Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and MNA Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari here on Saturday.
According to a press release from the Media Cell Bilawal House, discussions on Pakistan-Palestine relations took place during the meeting.
The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, speaking at the event, reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support for the Palestinian people, particularly on the issue of Gaza.
He said that Israel's actions in Gaza have created such a history of atrocities that have ashamed the humanity. He said that the Pakistani nation stands united on the issue of Palestine, and "our hearts beat with the Palestinians."
Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Jawad Amin Rabiei presented Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari with commemorative photos of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Yasser Arafat, as well as a photo of Al-Aqsa Mosque and a commemorative shield. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was also present at the occasion.
