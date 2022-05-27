The Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) will organise a two-day international conference on "Cardiovascular Diseases, a Threat to National Development" on Saturday at the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC), Saddar ,Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) will organise a two-day international conference on "Cardiovascular Diseases, a Threat to National Development" on Saturday at the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC), Saddar ,Rawalpindi.

The conference would consist of two-day session and to end on Sunday, said a news release.

The conference will be inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Riphah University Hassan Mohammad Khan, Commandant AFIC Major General Mohammad Afsheen Iqbal, and President PANAH Major General (R) Masood-ur-Rehman Kiani.

The international conference will consist of 6 sessions in which eminent national and international cardiologists will give lectures to inform the participants about different heart diseases and the modern ways and methods to treat them.

The conference will be attended by people from all walks of lives including senior members of PANAH.

In this regard, General Secretary of PANAH Sanaullah Ghumman said that a large number of international conferences on heart diseases were organized by PANAH. The core objective of this conference was to bring together researchers, doctors, teachers, students, civil society and law and policy makers on a single platform so that institutions and individuals can benefit from their research and suggestions.

He said that heart diseases were a major threat to national development and timely steps were needed to be taken to prevent them. "PANAH arranges various events to educate the public about heart and many other deadly diseases and this conference is a part of this series," he added.