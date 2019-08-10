UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Panama Ex-president Martinelli Acquitted Of Espionage, Corruption

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 04:12 PM

Panama ex-president Martinelli acquitted of espionage, corruption

Panama's ex-president Ricardo Martinelli was acquitted on charges of spying on political foes and misappropriation of public funds in a court decision Friday

PANAMA CITY (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th August, 2019) Panama's ex-president Ricardo Martinelli was acquitted on charges of spying on political foes and misappropriation of public funds in a court decision Friday.The case marked the first time a Panamanian former president was tried in criminal court.The 67-year-old supermarket tycoon was accused of spying on some 150 opponents between 2012 and 2014 as well as using state resources in the pursuit, including $13 million in equipment which subsequently disappeared.Martinelli "is found not guilty," said Raul Vergara, one of three judges on the tribunal.Shouts of joy from Martinelli's supporters rang out in the courtroom after the verdict was read."Thank you to my lawyers, thank you to the Panama authorities, this was a criminal conspiracy," Martinelli told journalists and supporters.

After his release, Martinelli held a small party at one of his luxurious properties.Martinelli -- who was president from 2009-14 and fled to Miami in 2015 to avoid arrest -- claims he was a victim of political persecution by the government of his successor Juan Carlos Varela, a former political ally.Prosecutors had asked for an "exemplary" sentence of 21 years to set a precedent for corruption cases in Panama.The sentence would be justified due to the former leader's rank when the alleged offenses took place, prosecutor Ricaurte Gonzalez said.Martinelli was also accused of helping embezzle $45 million from a government school lunch program.He was extradited from the United States in June 2018 and held for a year in pre-trial detention before he was released to house arrest two months ago.

Related Topics

Corruption Lawyers Miami Vergara Panama United States June Criminals 2015 2018 From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Public transporters disappear despite double fare ..

12 minutes ago

Independence Day Car Rally to start on Aug 13 at H ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) appeals to nation not to ..

12 minutes ago

Veterans of Pakistan condemns Indian move on Kashm ..

12 minutes ago

Over dozen politicians, former president, PMs, min ..

12 minutes ago

Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude jolts different areas ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.