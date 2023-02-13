UrduPoint.com

Pandemonium In Senate Leads To Adjournment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Pandemonium was witnessed in the Upper House of the Parliament as the legislators of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continued lodging vociferous protest against the possible arrest of former Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin despite warnings of Senate Chairman to maintain order in the House.

The Leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem and others continued interrupting State Minister for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan, who was replying the accusations of Leader of the Opposition Dr Shahzad Waseem, pertaining to the arrest of Shaukat Tarin.

Reply to the leader of the opposition's accusations, Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan said Shaukat Tarin should be punished for conspiring against the country.

He said the inquiry against Shaukat Tarin has been completed in a case pertaining to his alleged role in derailment of the deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said FIA was independently conducting the inquiry against Shaukat Tarin, sans any duress and lets have confidence over law and constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The audio leaks had surfaced in August last year in which a man purportedly former minister Tarin can be heard guiding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab finance ministers, belonging to the PTI, to tell the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition government in the centre and the IMF that they would not be able to commit to a provincial budget surplus in light of the monsoon floods that wrought havoc across Pakistan.

Earlier, speaking on a point of order Leader of the Opposition Dr Shahzad Waseem said Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was busy in the witch-hunt of opposition Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leaders and workers instead of concentrating on his Primary duties of maintaining law and order in the country.

Last day the interior minister announced apprehending former Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin. He also criticized the government for what he said was a campaign against the judiciary.

He urged the government to announce the election schedule and stop intimidating opposition members of PTI.

The House was adjourned to meet again on Tuesday morning.

