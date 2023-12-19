Open Menu

Paracha Resigns As MD Of PBM To Participate In Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2023 | 09:27 PM

Aamir Fida Paracha has stepped down as the Managing Director of Pakistan Baitul-Mal, to contest the elections as a candidate from Rawalpindi following Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's directive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Aamir Fida Paracha has stepped down as the Managing Director of Pakistan Baitul-Mal, to contest the elections as a candidate from Rawalpindi following Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's directive.

He expressed gratitude to Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for placing their trust in him.

The PPP, committed to public service, has diligently served the people without discrimination.

Speaking at the farewell function, he expressed profound satisfaction from serving the public both spiritually and emotionally during his term as MD of PBM. He extended his gratitude to all directors and employees who participated in the farewell event to bid him farewell.

Aamir Fida Paracha added that Pakistan Baitul-Mal is an institution where serving God's creation without discrimination brings satisfaction and spiritual peace, pleasing Allah.

