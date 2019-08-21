Parents of Qandeel Baloch pardon alleged killers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The parents of Qandeel Baloch here on Wednesday pardoned their sons and submitted an affidavit to the model court , seeking wrap up the case.

Social media star Qandeel Baloch was allegedly killed by her brothers- Waseem and Aslam Shaheen on July 16, 2016, in the name of honor.

However, in affidavit, they stated that the case was contrary to the honour killing and the accused sons should be acquitted.

Prosecution and counsels of the accused would appear before the court on August 22 (Thursday), for arguments on the affidavit, seeking acquittal of the alleged killers.