Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights concludes nationwide initiative to address Pakistan’s Education Crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Closing Ceremony of the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights’ (PCCR) landmark initiative, “Addressing Pakistan’s Education Crisis: Enhancing Parliamentary Engagement on Out-of-School Children,” was held today at the Speaker’s Banquet Hall, National Assembly of Pakistan.

The event marked the culmination of a comprehensive national effort to prioritize the issue of over 26 million out-of-school children in Pakistan through sustained legislative and multi-sectoral collaboration.

Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan, Honourable Convener of PCCR, opened the ceremony by highlighting the urgent need for a unified national response to Pakistan’s education emergency.

She emphasized the pivotal role of Parliamentarians in addressing this challenge and introduced the PCCR’s flagship report, “Parliamentary Engagement for National Strategy on Education Emergency.”

The report, developed through provincial consultations, dialogue, and rigorous research, outlines context-specific, actionable solutions to address the root causes of the out-of-school children (OOSC) crisis. It serves as a comprehensive roadmap for policymakers, facilitating coordinated federal and provincial efforts toward equitable, quality education.

In her remarks, Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan extended heartfelt gratitude to Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Federal Minister for Education, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, for their continued leadership and commitment to this cause.

The ceremony brought together Members of Parliament, government officials, development partners, civil society representatives, and the media to reaffirm a shared national commitment to education reform.

During the event, Mujtaba Zaidi from Anthro Insights delivered a presentation on PCCR’s collaborative efforts with civil society, with a particular focus on the enforcement of Article 25-A of the Constitution. He elaborated on the socio-economic, cultural, environmental, and institutional barriers to education and recommended strategic interventions.

Former PCCR Convener, Ms. Mehnaz Akber Aziz, praised the rapid progress of the Caucus and commended the formation of provincial child rights caucuses. She stressed the importance of keeping children’s issues at the forefront of legislative discourse and policymaking.

Addressing the gathering, MNA Ms. Zahra Wadood Fatemi shed light on the challenges faced by marginalized families, particularly those contributing to child labour. She called for vocational training for women from low-income backgrounds and highlighted the impact of gender disparity on school enrolment among girls.

MNA Ms. Asia Naz Tanoli underscored the need to eliminate ghost schools and called for mandatory psychological evaluations for teachers to protect students' mental health and ensure quality teaching standards.

Parliamentary Secretary Ms. Farah Naz Akbar highlighted the significance of the National Education Emergency declared by the Prime Minister, framing it as a turning point in acknowledging the scale of the OOSC crisis. She elaborated on the Ministry’s data-driven, multisectoral approach to improving access, retention, and the quality of education.

MNA Kiran Haider drew attention to the lack of basic facilities in schools in Balochistan, especially for girls, citing inadequate sanitation and drinking water as key deterrents to school attendance.

Speaking virtually, MPA Sarah Ahmed, Convenor of the Child Rights Caucus of the Punjab Assembly, addressed the vulnerability of out-of-school children to child labour and abuse. She outlined Punjab’s first child abuse prevention campaign and stressed the importance of community engagement and enforcement of child labour laws.

MNA Syeda Shehla Raza proposed expanding the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to incentivize school enrolment. She emphasized the role of programs like Waseela-e-Taleem in retaining students in schools.

MNA Sofia Saeed Shah advocated for greater inclusion of underprivileged families in education strategies and emphasized community involvement in addressing high OOSC rates.

State Minister for Federal Education, Wajiha Qamar, lauded the leadership of Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan and reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to tackling Pakistan’s education crisis through inclusive and sustainable reforms. She highlighted new initiatives such as the expansion of school meals, integration of technology, and the launch of Matric-Tech and Middle-Tech pathways to provide employable skills to students.

In her closing remarks, Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan expressed deep appreciation to Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for his leadership in establishing provincial child rights caucuses and guiding the PCCR’s engagement at the grassroots level. She also thanked Federal Minister Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui for his ongoing technical support in the preparation of the flagship report.

As a token of appreciation, commemorative shields were presented to distinguished participants, including State Minister Wajiha Qamar, for their continued dedication to promoting child rights and education across Pakistan.