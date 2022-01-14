UrduPoint.com

Parliamentary Meeting Annuls Screening Test By Public Service Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2022 | 10:54 PM

Parliamentary meeting annuls screening test by Public Service Commission

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights, Shaukat Yousafzai has annulled the screening test setup by the Public Service Commission for Provincial Management Service Examinations and directed authorities to submit report promptly to the Provincial Cabinet and Assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights, Shaukat Yousafzai has annulled the screening test setup by the Public Service Commission for Provincial Management Service Examinations and directed authorities to submit report promptly to the Provincial Cabinet and Assembly.

According to a statement issued here, these orders were given in a meeting on Friday chaired by Provincial Minister for Labor and Parliamentary Affairs Shaukat Yousafzai on PMS Exam Screening Test.

Provincial Assembly members Khushdil Khan,Zubair Khan Alai, Nighat Orakzai attended the meeting.

Zubair Khan Special secretary establishment,Special Secretary Regulation Ahmed Saeed Turk and Chief Legislation Officer Shagufta Naveed were also present.

Officials of the meeting briefed the Provincial Minister about the Inquiry Report and discussed in detail about Rules 10B of the Public Service Commission.

He termed the screening test for the competitive examination as illegal and directed the Commission to take written examination from candidates who have been excluded from the screening test. The members of assembly discussed in detail the proceedings of the Standing Committee of the Assembly regarding this issue ti minister labour.

Shaukat Yousafzai directed to take immediate action against the recommendations of the screening test and the assisting it and directed to submit the report to the Cabinet and the Assembly. The minister Ordered to stop recruitment through screening test. The Labor Minister directed the Public Service Commission officials to present their annual report in the assembly and directed to abolish screening test in future.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From Cabinet Labour

Recent Stories

Russia Received No Proposals for Russian-US-Ukrain ..

Russia Received No Proposals for Russian-US-Ukrainian Summit From US Side - Pesk ..

1 minute ago
 US Has Information Russia Preparing False-Flag in ..

US Has Information Russia Preparing False-Flag in Ukraine as Pretext for Attack ..

1 minute ago
 Offering Russia-US-Ukraine Summit, Kiev Outlined N ..

Offering Russia-US-Ukraine Summit, Kiev Outlined No Agenda - Moscow Source

1 minute ago
 NTDC completes 133 km 2nd Phase of 500 kV Neelum J ..

NTDC completes 133 km 2nd Phase of 500 kV Neelum Jhelum Transmission Line

1 minute ago
 Millennials shine in Cambridge Assessment Internat ..

Millennials shine in Cambridge Assessment International Examination

3 minutes ago
 KP government encourages new self-employed graduat ..

KP government encourages new self-employed graduates : Kamran Bangash

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.