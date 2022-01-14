Parliamentary meeting annuls screening test by Public Service Commission

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights, Shaukat Yousafzai has annulled the screening test setup by the Public Service Commission for Provincial Management Service Examinations and directed authorities to submit report promptly to the Provincial Cabinet and Assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights, Shaukat Yousafzai has annulled the screening test setup by the Public Service Commission for Provincial Management Service Examinations and directed authorities to submit report promptly to the Provincial Cabinet and Assembly.

According to a statement issued here, these orders were given in a meeting on Friday chaired by Provincial Minister for Labor and Parliamentary Affairs Shaukat Yousafzai on PMS Exam Screening Test.

Provincial Assembly members Khushdil Khan,Zubair Khan Alai, Nighat Orakzai attended the meeting.

Zubair Khan Special secretary establishment,Special Secretary Regulation Ahmed Saeed Turk and Chief Legislation Officer Shagufta Naveed were also present.

Officials of the meeting briefed the Provincial Minister about the Inquiry Report and discussed in detail about Rules 10B of the Public Service Commission.

He termed the screening test for the competitive examination as illegal and directed the Commission to take written examination from candidates who have been excluded from the screening test. The members of assembly discussed in detail the proceedings of the Standing Committee of the Assembly regarding this issue ti minister labour.

Shaukat Yousafzai directed to take immediate action against the recommendations of the screening test and the assisting it and directed to submit the report to the Cabinet and the Assembly. The minister Ordered to stop recruitment through screening test. The Labor Minister directed the Public Service Commission officials to present their annual report in the assembly and directed to abolish screening test in future.