Parliamentary Secretary for Interior, Haji Shaukat Ali urges masses to follow precautionary measures

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior, Haji Shaukat Ali MNA asked people to follow precautionary measures announced by the government for the prevention of the spread of Corona Virus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Interior, Haji Shaukat Ali MNA asked people to follow precautionary measures announced by the government for the prevention of the spread of Corona Virus.

Talking to general secretary PTI Union Council No.8, Siraj Khan here Thursday, he said that Corona Virus has affected the whole world and life has been paralyzed. Therefore, he said there is no option other than restricting movement and adopting social distancing.

He said that PTI workers have played full role in every difficult time and now he once again wants to tell the party workers to remain alert for the service of the poor people.

He said that isolation emergency has been declared in hospitals and quarantine centers. Therefore, the people should also follow precautionary steps to protect themselves from the virus.

The PTI MNA said that they will not leave the people alone at this critical juncture.

He also paid tributes to the services of doctors, nurses, security forces, police, journalists and rescue personnel that they are making for the protection of the lives of general public.