Participants of 35th SMC, NIM Islamabad call on Commissioner Malakand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) A team of 18 officers of 35th Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Management (NIM) Islamabad and faculty members on Thursday visited Commissioner Office Malakand Division in Saidu Sharif as part of their training.

During the meeting, Commissioner Malakand Division Saqib Raza Aslam briefed them about the geographical, historical, governance and administrative perspective of Malakand Division, said a press release.

The officers discussed their view points about the geographical, historical, governance, administrative perspective of Malakand Division and learned about various aspects of management, complications and future plans.