Partly Cloudy, Cold Weather To Prevail In Most KP

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2022 | 11:10 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that mainly partly cloudy to cloudy and cold weather is expected in most districts of the province during the next 24 hours.

It said that light rain with light snowfall over mountains is likely to occur over isolated places in Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram and Torghar districts.

Moreover, moderate to dense fog is likely to occur over Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan districts, as well as over Peshawar to Swabi motorway during night morning hours. Travellers on motorways and national highways are advised to adopt precautionary measures during travelling.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather occurred in the province, whereas dense fog prevailed over most plain areas of the province.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 23/05 Chitral 16/-1, Timergara 21/04, Dir 20/-1, Mirkhani 14/03, Kalam 13/-5, Drosh 19/03, Saidu Sharif 21/02, Pattan 22/06, Malam Jabba 09/01, Takht Bhai 22/05, Kakul 18/03, Balakot 0/03, Parachinar 23/02, Bannu 25/05, Cherat 18/03, D.I. Khan 26/09.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -05°C in Kalam.

