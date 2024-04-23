Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 34 centigrade and the lowest minimum 19 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

