Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 34 centigrade and the lowest minimum 19 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
Recent Stories
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM welcomes Iranian President8 minutes ago
-
Over 100,000 students registered through PITB's e-Bikes Portal8 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur launches tree plantation drive8 minutes ago
-
DC visits Central Jail8 minutes ago
-
BVH Bahawalpur reopens OPD after renovation8 minutes ago
-
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons13 minutes ago
-
Irrigation, Mines Departments to fully cooperate with KPRA18 minutes ago
-
Books source of connecting past & future generations, culture: VC28 minutes ago
-
Naanbais reluctant to sale Naan, bread at reduced price48 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat conducts cracks down on encroachments48 minutes ago
-
UNICEF representative calls on Education Minister, discusses education sector challenges48 minutes ago
-
Boy killed on road48 minutes ago