Partly cloudy weather predicted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The Provincial Met Office Monday predicted partly cloudy weather in most parts of Khyber Pakhtukhwa for next 24 hours.

However, rain thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Khyber and Kurram districts.

However, rain thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Malakand, Bunner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, DI Khan and Kurram districts for next 48 hours.