UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy Weather Predicted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Partly cloudy weather predicted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The Provincial Met Office Monday predicted partly cloudy weather in most parts of Khyber Pakhtukhwa for next 24 hours.

However, rain thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Khyber and Kurram districts.

However, rain thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Malakand, Bunner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, DI Khan and Kurram districts for next 48 hours.

Related Topics

Weather Bannu Abbottabad Swat Mansehra Kohat Chitral Dir Karak Kohistan Malakand Shangla

Recent Stories

Special Russian Plane Lands in Prague as 18 Expell ..

15 minutes ago

Amateur jockey Lorna Brooke dies following fall

15 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses economic cooperation w ..

20 minutes ago

Rwandan report says France 'bears significant resp ..

15 minutes ago

Chief Minister discusses relief packages, cleanlin ..

23 minutes ago

Czech Foreign Minister Believes Country's Special ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.