Partly cloudy weather with chances of DRW

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust, Raising Winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39.4 degree centigrade and 27.2 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 47 percent at 8 am and 26 percent at 5 pm.