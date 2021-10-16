UrduPoint.com

Patience, Tolerance & Respect For Humanity Hallmarks Of Islamic Society: FM

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 07:23 PM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi Saturday said the patience, forbearance, tolerance and respect for humanity were hallmarks of Islamic Society

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi Saturday said the patience, forbearance, tolerance and respect for humanity were hallmarks of Islamic Society.

Addressing "Seerat Conference" held here at Deputy Commissioner office, Qureshi stated that life of Holy Prophet (SAW) was beacon for all of us.

The success, in the world and hereafter, could be achieved by following teachings of Prophet (SAW), he remarked.

The Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) Conference was also attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Malik Aamir Dogar, Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, MNA Ahmed Hassan Dehr, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Karim, CPO Munir Masood Marth, and some other local parliamentarians.

The participants also hailed establishment of "Rehmat-ul-Ulameen Authority" by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

