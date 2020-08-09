UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pb Govt Compensating Growers Losses Through Beema Programme

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Pb govt compensating growers losses through Beema programme

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Wasif Khursheed, said reduction in crops production would be compensated through 'Beema Takaful' programme.

Around 254,482 crops of cotton and rice growers having five acres land at 18 districts of Punjab were affected due to environmental changes, natural calamities and locust attack, adding that the Punjab had provided them financial protection through Beema Takaful programme.

The 18 district included Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Bahawal Nagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Bhakkar, Sahiwal, Okara, Faisalabad, Qasoor, Sheikhupura, Narowal and Mandi Bahauddin.

While more districts would be included in phases, he said.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Secretary Agriculture said that policy certificates have been issued to cotton and rice growers who get beema registration while they were also informed through SMS.

The insurance company would contact with beema registered growers and wold be bound to compensate the losses, he informed.

Secretary informed that Rs 500 subsidy on DAP, Rs 200 on NP, Rs 200 on SSP, Rs 800 on SOP, Rs 500 on MOP and Rs 300 per bag was provided to reduce growers cost of production.

Agriculture department has launched mobile app to ensure paymentafter verification of unpaid subsidy vouchers.

Related Topics

Multan Attack Faisalabad Punjab Mobile Agriculture Company Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Okara Bahawalpur Sheikhupura Bhakkar Khanewal Lodhran Mandi Bahauddin Muzaffargarh Narowal Rajanpur Sunday SMS Cotton (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Emirates ramps up passenger services to Pakistan, ..

24 minutes ago

New Emirati economic incentives are flexible, comp ..

24 minutes ago

UAE to launch a navigation satellite next year

39 minutes ago

Ajman’s announces opening of all economic activi ..

2 hours ago

UAE calls on international community to tackle lin ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Singaporean President on ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.