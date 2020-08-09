Pb govt compensating growers losses through Beema programme

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Wasif Khursheed, said reduction in crops production would be compensated through 'Beema Takaful' programme.

Around 254,482 crops of cotton and rice growers having five acres land at 18 districts of Punjab were affected due to environmental changes, natural calamities and locust attack, adding that the Punjab had provided them financial protection through Beema Takaful programme.

The 18 district included Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Bahawal Nagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Bhakkar, Sahiwal, Okara, Faisalabad, Qasoor, Sheikhupura, Narowal and Mandi Bahauddin.

While more districts would be included in phases, he said.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Secretary Agriculture said that policy certificates have been issued to cotton and rice growers who get beema registration while they were also informed through SMS.

The insurance company would contact with beema registered growers and wold be bound to compensate the losses, he informed.

Secretary informed that Rs 500 subsidy on DAP, Rs 200 on NP, Rs 200 on SSP, Rs 800 on SOP, Rs 500 on MOP and Rs 300 per bag was provided to reduce growers cost of production.

Agriculture department has launched mobile app to ensure paymentafter verification of unpaid subsidy vouchers.