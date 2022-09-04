MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Tariq Zaman Gujjar Sunday said that Punjab government was employing all possible resources to extend maximum relief towards the flood hit families.

He said this while holding a press conference here. Tariq Zaman Gujjar remarked that he would visit different areas in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Taunsa Shareef, Muzaffargarh and other adjacent areas.

The government will not leave people alone at the critical phase. Chief Minister Punjab Perveze Elahi will announce mega projects for south Punjab in near future. He also paid rich tribute to philanthropists for assisting flood affectees.

Gujjar maintained that Chaudhary Perveze Elahi was committed to put south Punjab on a path leading to progress and prosperity. On this occasion, Dildar Barola, Shiekh Aleem Tahir, Haji Khalid Saeed, Ahsin Ghauri and many other present.