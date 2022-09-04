UrduPoint.com

Pb Govt Utilizing Resources To Provide Relief To Flood Affectees: CM's Aide

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Pb govt utilizing resources to provide relief to flood affectees: CM's aide

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Tariq Zaman Gujjar Sunday said that Punjab government was employing all possible resources to extend maximum relief towards the flood hit families.

He said this while holding a press conference here. Tariq Zaman Gujjar remarked that he would visit different areas in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Taunsa Shareef, Muzaffargarh and other adjacent areas.

The government will not leave people alone at the critical phase. Chief Minister Punjab Perveze Elahi will announce mega projects for south Punjab in near future. He also paid rich tribute to philanthropists for assisting flood affectees.

Gujjar maintained that Chaudhary Perveze Elahi was committed to put south Punjab on a path leading to progress and prosperity. On this occasion, Dildar Barola, Shiekh Aleem Tahir, Haji Khalid Saeed, Ahsin Ghauri and many other present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Flood Visit Dera Ghazi Khan Progress Muzaffargarh Rajanpur Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

9 hours ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

18 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

19 hours ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

19 hours ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.