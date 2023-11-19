Open Menu

Pb Govt Working On To Improve Health Facilities: Naqvi

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2023 | 10:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, said that special focus was being paid to health sector and they working to improve health facilities across the province.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons after the inauguration of the Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) extension project here on Sunday.

He said that the 200-bed extension project of the cardiology hospital has been completed.

Punjab CM also laid the foundation stone of 150 beds Inn (serai) for the relatives of the patients and the project would likely be completed by December, while renovation of the existing serai of the cardiology hospital was also underway.

He also announced to enhance cardiology hospital emergency ward beds by 120 from 60 and directed upgradation by January.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the construction of stairs and floor of the cardiology expansion project and ordered improved quality.

Likewise, the Nishtar II hospital project was also in the completion stages which would help to reduce the burden of patients on Nishtar hospital.

The renovation and rehabilitation of one ward of Nishtar Hospital was also in progress and 12 wards are to be renovated in the next phase.

Naqvi said that the renovation of the medical, OPD and emergency wards of the children's hospital was also in the completion stages.

He maintained that the provision of free medicines was being ensured in the hospitals within limited resources.

He said that completion of ongoing uplift projects would be ensured within a given time period.

On this occasion, the Inspector General of Police, additional chief secretary of South Punjab, secretaries of health and other officials were present.

