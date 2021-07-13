UrduPoint.com
PbBC Suspends Licence Of Advocate Hassan Niazi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 08:20 PM

PbBC suspends licence of Advocate Hassan Niazi

Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) Vice Chairman Amjad Iqbal Khan on Tuesday suspended the licence of Advocate Hassan Niazi over a complaint against him

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) Vice Chairman Amjad Iqbal Khan on Tuesday suspended the licence of Advocate Hassan Niazi over a complaint against him.

The vice chairman referred the matter to PbBC executive committee for further proceedings while issuing notice to Advocate Hassan Niazi for July 17.

The vice chairman passed the orders on a complaint moved by Advocate Muhammad Ayaz Butt. The applicant had alleged that Hassan Niazi attacked and tried to strangle his client, Shahzadi Nargis, widow of former governor of Balochistan Nawab Akbar Bugti, on the premises of the sessions court.

The Islampura police had registered a case against Advocate Hassan Niazi on the complaint of Shahzadi Nargis. However, Hassan had secured pre-arrest interim bail from a sessions court in the case.

More Stories From Pakistan

