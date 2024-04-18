'PBM Committed To Empower Women By Providing Skills'
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) is committed to empower women by providing them skills particularly in designated fields of salon management, dress making and embroidery techniques.
Presiding over a certificate distribution ceremony for the fresh graduating at local Women Empowerment Center, he said the next milestone to be achieved and to which there's been significant development carrying out is information technology.
It would lead the women folk more independent, especially hailing from lower strata of the society, he maintained.
He emphasized the graduates to work hard in practical life for brighter future that according to him could be developed better through expertise followed by education in relevant discipline of life.
Commending multitude of skill projects initiated in the center, he underscored significance of empowering female students in information technology.
Mazhar Abbas assured of continuing financial assistance for the differently-abled students, medical treatments and financial aid for students belonged to marganalised section of society to pursue education persistently.
Assistant Director of PBM, Kashif Saleem being the event organizer, highlighted efforts of the organization to uplift life of the under-developed people of the society. Rehabilitation of child labour and orphans surviving in any part of the district was part of the motto of PBM, he added.
