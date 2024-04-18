Open Menu

'PBM Committed To Empower Women By Providing Skills'

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 06:09 PM

'PBM committed to empower women by providing skills'

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) is committed to empower women by providing them skills particularly in designated fields of salon management, dress making and embroidery techniques

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) is committed to empower women by providing them skills particularly in designated fields of salon management, dress making and embroidery techniques.

Director PBM, Mazhar Abbas stated this while presiding over a certificate distribution ceremony for the fresh graduating at local Women Empowerment Center.

He said further the next milestone to be achieved and to which there's been significant development carrying out is information technology. It would lead the women folk more independent, especially hailing from lower strata of the society, he maintained.

He emphasized the graduates to work hard in practical life for brighter future that according to him could be developed better through expertise followed by education in relevant discipline of life.

Commending multitude of skill projects initiated in the center, he underscored significance of empowering female students in information technology.

Mazhar Abbas assured of continuing financial assistance for the differently-abled students, medical treatments and financial aid for students belonged to marganalised section of society to pursue education persistently.

Assistant Director of PBM, Kashif Saleem being the event organizer, highlighted efforts of the organization to uplift life of the under-developed people of the society. Rehabilitation of child labour and orphans surviving in any part of the district was part of the motto of PBM, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education Lead Women Event From Labour

Recent Stories

Mushahid launches Pakistan’s first think tank on ..

Mushahid launches Pakistan’s first think tank on Africa

2 minutes ago
 Take Charge, Live Free: Empower Your Life with Inf ..

Take Charge, Live Free: Empower Your Life with Infinix NOTE 40 Series

29 minutes ago
 Decarbonization Pakistan’s cement requires stron ..

Decarbonization Pakistan’s cement requires strong stakeholder consensus, polic ..

28 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides to establish Gem Processing & Expo ..

KP Govt decides to establish Gem Processing & Export Centre

35 minutes ago
 PTA Undertakes Consultation with All Pakistan Netw ..

PTA Undertakes Consultation with All Pakistan Network Association (APNA) on Prop ..

42 minutes ago
 KP Minister attends Fourth International Public He ..

KP Minister attends Fourth International Public Health Conference at KMU

39 minutes ago
Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar

31 minutes ago
 MoU inked to revolutionize country's IT sector

MoU inked to revolutionize country's IT sector

31 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise as traders consider US rate out ..

Stock markets rise as traders consider US rate outlook

31 minutes ago
 COMSTECH to hold 10th STEP on Facing Elderly

COMSTECH to hold 10th STEP on Facing Elderly

31 minutes ago
 Analysts mixed on Malaysia's rubber glove sector

Analysts mixed on Malaysia's rubber glove sector

26 minutes ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension in Peshawar

PESCO notifies power suspension in Peshawar

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan