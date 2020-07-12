UrduPoint.com
PBM To Establish WEC In Dera Bugti: MD

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

PBM to establish WEC in Dera Bugti: MD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) would soon establish Women Empowerment Centre at Dera Bugti to make poorest of the poor women to impart technical training among deserving local women aiming to make them self-sufficient.

Addressing a cheque distribution ceremony among special persons at FC Public school, Dera Bugti, he said the deserving orphans and widows of Dera Bugti would be included in PBM's Widow and Orphans Support programme on priority basis, says a press release.

Youth of Dera Bugti would be conferred merit scholarships to enable them to continue their studies in across country public sector universities.

An agreement has already inked with FC college Dera Bugti to provide scholarships to impart education to deserving local students in the college.

He assured optimum help to Dera Bugti landmine blasts victims.PBM was taking special initiatives to help the deserving of far flung areas of the province.

Local MNA Sardar Shahzain Bugti was also present.

It merits mentioning here that , the PBM MD had announced establishing a Women Empowerment Centre and Thalassemia Centre at Barkhan last month to facilitate the deserving of the district.

