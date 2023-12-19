PBS collaborates with UNFPA for Data Workshop to address challenges

In a collaborative effort with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) organized a Data Users and Producers Dialogue Workshop here on Tuesday aimed to identify requirements and address any challenges in the distribution of data, fostering collaboration among stakeholders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) In a collaborative effort with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) organized a Data Users and Producers Dialogue Workshop here on Tuesday aimed to identify requirements and address any challenges in the distribution of data, fostering collaboration among stakeholders.

Stakeholders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including government officials, development partners, statistical bureaus, researchers, data users, and international representatives, participated in the event.

Chief Statistician Dr. Naeem ul Zafar, PBS senior officers Muhammad Sarwar Gondal and Ayaz ud Din, DDG Rabia Awan along with the Vice Chancellor of the University of Peshawar and UNFPA representatives, attended the event.

Dr. Naeem ul Zafar briefed attendees on data transmission, Muhammad Sarwar Gondal presented on data distribution, and discussions covered issues in various domains.

Dr. Naeem ul Zafar emphasized the importance of involving data users and producers in the policy for data distribution.

Gondal highlighted the significance of understanding, utilizing, and appropriately employing data for evidence-based decision-making.

PBS not only provides federal-level services but also plays a crucial role in enhancing provincial bureau capabilities.

Gondal presented existing methods of data distribution and anticipated improvements through stakeholder collaboration.

During the workshop, participants were divided into five key groups for discussions on emerging user needs, challenges in data distribution and accessibility, practical wisdom in web-based data distribution, collaboration in data distribution, and organized feedback for continuous improvement.

The organizers emphasized the effectiveness of dividing participants into groups to deliberate on various topics systematically, leading to more informed recommendations. Strengthening the process of statistical operations and fostering trust between producers and users were highlighted as key elements for reliable information and accessibility assurance.

