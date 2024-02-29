Open Menu

PDA Launches Tree Plantation Campaign In Hayatabad, RMT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 06:43 PM

The Director General (DG) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Captain (Retd) Khalid Mehmood launched a tree plantation campaign here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Director General (DG) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Captain (Retd) Khalid Mehmood launched a tree plantation campaign here on Thursday.

Under the campaign PDA in collaboration with IMSciences University will plant saplings at Hayatabad Township and Regi Model Town (RMT).

Officials of the authority Director IM Sciences Professor Dr. Usman Ghani and was also present at the launching ceremony.

Around 200 guava and pine saplings were planted in Phase 7 Hayatabad.

Speaking at the occasion, DG PDA Captain (Retd) Khalid Mehmood said that the aim of launching the campaign is to contribute to environmental sustainability and reduction in the environmental pollution.

He said that in the coming days the campaign will be accelerated and intensified.

He said that various plants species including fruit and flower trees would be planted in Peshawar.

In first phase, he said plantation has been made in Hayatabad and RMT while in the second phase, fifteen different points of Peshawar have been identified where different types of saplings will be planted.

He said that for the success of the campaign and social welfare organizations have extended full support to the campaign. He said that the support of civil society and other social organizations is essential, saying no campaign could succeed without their cooperation.

Director General PDA Captain (Retd) Khalid Mehmood invited the general public to participate voluntarily for the success of the campaign to combat climate change.

