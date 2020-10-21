PDM alliance just for personal gains, 'Abu Bachao' campaign: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Wednesday said the opposition constituted 11 parties alliance of PDM just to save their personal gains and identities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Wednesday said the opposition constituted 11 parties alliance of PDM just to save their personal gains and identities.

She stated the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had launched a campaign of 'Abu Bachao' which was objective of PML N and PPP in the past.

The minister was speaking to media persons after oath taking ceremony of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Multan chapter newly elected body here.

Dr Yasmin informed that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif had gone to London for his heart treatment, adding that she did not know for which disease he was undergoing cure now.

She urged upon him to return to country for politicking as he is doing from London.

Replying a question, she informed that government was taking steps to control inflation within couple of weeks.

To another question, the provincial minister said that Punjab government extended Rs 32 billion for provision of medicines while the expenditures on health cards was in addition to it.

Answering another question, Dr Yasmin informed that the demands made by PMA would be met soon as neither they have given 'lollypop' in the past nor will in the future.

About shortage of medicines, she said that all the medicines were available and impression about the scarcity is incorrect.

The provincial minister said that 1000 bedded Nishtar-II project was underway which will be made functional by 2022. She informed that Punjab government was launching mother and child hospital in near grain market.

She stated the government has recruited some 32,000 doctors, nurses and paramedics within two years. She advised citizens to follow the coronavirus SOPs strictly.

Earlier, She chaired 8th syndicate meeting of Nishtar Medical University (NMU). NMU Acting VC Dr Ahmad Ijaz Masood briefed her about the different matters pertaining to the university. The syndicate discussed the budget and other issues of the university. It approved minutes of 7th syndicate meeting, recommendations of F&PC , BS Nursing course and Names of university registrars and deans.

Among others, South Punjab Secretary Health Ajmal Bhatti, NMC Principal Dr Iftikhar Hussain, Nishtar hospital MS Dr Shahid Bukhari, Khawaja Jalal-u-Din Roomi and others were present.

Later, she administered the oath from newly elected body of PMA.