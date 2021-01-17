FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said that PDM has become a dead horse and Bilawal Bhutto should reply about foreign funding of his party instead of threatening Election Commission.

Talking to media persons here on Sunday, he said that PML-N and PPP have not yet submitted receipts of their accounts of billions of rupees for the last four years while dead line of November 5 had also passed in this regard. Now these parties were planning to demonstrate outside Election Commission only to protect their theft and extortion, he added.

He said that when politics was based on inheritance instead of merit, this was what happened to PDM. This movement to protect personal interests and corruption was now confined to crossroads, he added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had set up a committee on the broadsheet issue and many more faces will come forward soon. He said that loot and plunder of the opposition had harmed the country badly. Nawaz Sharif was sitting in London and still constantly attacking the national institutions of the country. Similarly, Shahbaz Sharif should be ashamed of lying brazenly while appearing in the court.

He said that Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari were the biggest thieves and looters of the country and now their descendants have come forward to loot the country.

Mian Farrukh said that Maryam Safdar should be ashamed before criticizing the PTI government because her father and her family ruled the country for decades and looted it with both hands.

He said that Maryam Safdar's father and his family were the biggest corrupt and dishonest. Stories of corruption of the Sharif family have become clear to the whole world from Panama and Broadsheet and Maryam Safdar cannot mislead the nation much more by telling lie. He said that January 31 will also pass and the opposition will continue to languish till 2023.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined that whatever the looters and plunderers do, accountability grip will not be softened and the government will not tolerate any obstruction or pressure on the institutions.

He said that the politics of PML-N and PPP had reached such a stage that now Maulana Fazlur Rehman was leading them.