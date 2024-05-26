PDMA Ensures Continuous Water Supply To Cholistan Amid Heat Wave
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab is actively addressing the heat wave situation in Cholistan by ensuring a 24-hour water supply to the area.
Director-General of PDMA, Irfan Ali Kathia, is personally overseeing the water distribution efforts. Clean water is being transported to even the most remote areas through pipelines and water bowsers to mitigate the impact of the heat wave.
In line with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, all relevant departments have been put on high alert to ensure that the basic necessity of water is met during this critical time. The PDMA is taking all possible measures to combat the heatwave disaster, recognizing the importance of clean water supply, especially in desert regions like Cholistan.
DG Irfan Ali Kathia said that all possible steps are being taken to deal with the heatwave.
